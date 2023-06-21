Devmoh

Stories about tech that make you smarter, with evidence and some occasional jokes.

My goal is to keep you informed, inspire you, and make you smarter by having you think about things you may not think about often.

What to expect:

Stories about tech happenings and trends, both recent and long-term ones

Actionable advice for people in tech

Case studies on real-world engineering

Deep dives into the best software engineers and product makers

Insights on software ecosystem trends

Quick explainers on useful software concepts

My Other Channels

I also post select articles I write on YouTube.