Stories about tech that make you smarter, with evidence and some occasional jokes.

My goal is to keep you informed, inspire you, and make you smarter by having you think about things you may not think about often.

What to expect:

  • Stories about tech happenings and trends, both recent and long-term ones

  • Actionable advice for people in tech

  • Case studies on real-world engineering

  • Deep dives into the best software engineers and product makers

  • Insights on software ecosystem trends

  • Quick explainers on useful software concepts

I also post select articles I write on YouTube.

