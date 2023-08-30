On forums with startup-heavy presences, it’s a common occurrence to sing about the downfall of FAANG and the uselessness of Big Tech today for an engineer’s career.

This specific tweet went viral recently and I wanted to do a little deep dive on the underlying implications of it:

This garnered multiple comments from various well-known engineers and anonymous engineers with decades of combined experience at various companies detailing so.

This narrative is present because startups need to compete with Big Tech on hiring somehow. Competing on pay is really hard to do if a candidate gets an offer from Meta or Google, so they choose to compete on impact instead. Impact in this context refers to an engineer growing their career skills (technical, interpersonal, leadership) through experience by shipping products that reach people.

The core message and argument here is that you cannot make an impact at Big Tech. But that’s simply not true. You can make an impact anywhere.

In this article, I present 3 strategies to make an impact no matter what company you work for.

I delve into:

What do “Big Tech” engineers actually work on? I delve into the engineering world of Big Tech and why it may seem that there are engineers inside with “invisible work”.

Why is this narrative so prevalent? I share some real-world examples of why it’s so hard to compete with Big Tech on hiring.

Is Big Tech a better place to work for impact and career growth? I break down simple pros and cons of Big Tech vs startups.

Actionable strategies for impact

You can make an “impact” at any company you’re in. Impact works best under a narrative. It’s helpful to figure out your narrative as an engineer: are you a monitoring and logging expert? Are you the main person that fields questions from all the product managers and designers? Are you the guy that always handles things with no questions asked?

There are multiple ways to craft a narrative, but having a narrative, or a vision for your growth, is extremely useful to make an impact and will make the next 3 points much more useful.

Chase growth at all costs.

Chasing opportunities for your own growth wherever possible. Take on any open bugs, tasks, and projects that you feel can further either your technical growth, team impact, or relationships with your teammates. This works especially better if these items are ambiguous with no clear solution - and you solving them shows clear growth on your part.

If you want to take it one step further, try to identify problems, scope out their severity, escalate/publicize them to the team, and then solve them. Doing this consistently is hard, but makes you an extremely valuable person to have on a team.

Pick your metric and see it through to the end.

Every task you take on is serving someone, whether it be yourself, your teammates, the data scientists a few desks over, or the general users of your product. You’re always serving someone and there is always a metric at the end.

As a part of crafting your impact narrative, you need to think in terms of business goals and who you’re serving. And the best way to show that you’ve positively improved the business through who you’re serving is by utilizing a metric.

For example, if you built an internal tool that automates a manual process that was conducted by analysts weekly, you can frame this in “saving X hours of analyst cost per week, leading to increased scalability of our processes and saved costs over time”.

Be vocal about your wins and your needs.

Last, but not least, your impact narrative isn’t visible to everyone until you actually make it visible yourself. Since you’re the most invested in your own growth, you need to be the one in charge of your impact.

Some ideas:

Post updates about your project to key stakeholders often. Moving fast helps here.

Make sure your manager knows about the impact you’re making.

Show demos.

Hold a presentation for the team when you finish a large project. Or just present something interesting in general.

Stay involved in your team’s work. Subconsciously, when your name shows up in design doc comments often, you feel like you’re everywhere. That matters.

If you can’t find the growth or opportunities you need in a certain team, move teams. If you can’t move teams, move companies. But always have a narrative in mind. This can help clarify and guide your goals when moving projects, teams, or companies.

What do big tech engineers actually do?

Every Big Tech company has thousands of projects, and many of them aren’t visible on the outside. Problems that arise with scale require a lot of internal teams dealing with non-obvious things to smaller companies, like internal tooling, custom internal solutions for internal company-specific problems, scaling issues, and more.

Google, for example, has thousands of engineers working on internal tools that keep the company extremely productive for such a large codebase. Yet, most engineers and others in the tech world will never hear of their contributions. Software like Borg and Colossus are frameworks, tools, and technologies used daily by Google engineers that allow the company’s products to run smoothly and scale quickly.

Yet, the frontend for those products may look increasingly simple, which I would argue is actually an even better sign of great engineering.

“Simpler can be harder than complex.” (Steve Jobs)

Software also inevitably breaks. It breaks even more often when you have billions of users using your products daily. As a result, maintenance and scaling of successful billion-user products, like Instagram and YouTube, is expensive. Which, by the way, are not simple products in themselves either.

Single engineers at Big Tech can lead large-scale features that can take anywhere from weeks to months, while single teams can lead whole products. So, it seems misleading to say that an engineer at Big Tech will only have “shipped a few buttons in a minor workflow” over a few years. Maybe those engineers do exist. But I’ve even seen (rockstar) interns at Big Tech ship entire features over the course of 4 months.

Why is this narrative prevalent?

While I introduced the article with a single tweet, this is a common sentiment among startup founders and venture capitalists across the industry. But why?

Startups need to hire. It’s hard to compete with Big Tech on pay. Levels.fyi shows us that the average Senior Software Engineer at Meta earns $403k in total compensation a year. And I use Meta because Meta is known to be one of the fastest places to get promoted across Big Tech. This means that, yes, a 22-year-old in the right place (team), right time (gearing up for a launch/etc), and right mindset (Meta especially rewards metrics like lines of code produced), can reach the level of Senior Software Engineer within 2 years (though the average is probably more like 4-5 years). That means, you can be making $400k a year as a 24 year old! That’s a really optimistic scenario. But even entry-level total compensation is at $194k, which is amazing for a fresh grad. This starting compensation along with the amount of future compensation growth that Big Tech offers can be hard to both: (1) turn down by a candidate, and, (2) compete with by a startup.

Another reason this narrative might be prevalent is because people and teams vary. There is a 100% guarantee that there are people working at Big Tech companies who are “coasting”. People who actually do probably only work 15-20 hours a week and don’t really ship anything. They are just living their lives while putting their careers on “maintenance mode”. These “negative” signals are more memorable than the norm, which are engineers that work hard, try to get promoted, and more. Not all people and not all teams are made the same. Not everyone will have the same experience at the same company.

Is Big Tech better for impact and career growth?

Short answer: not necessarily. It depends on your goals and interests.

There are tons of pros at Big Tech, like the fully liquid compensation, perks, and the impact you can have at scale. I want to emphasize the “impact part” there because that is a unique engineering perk at Big Tech that can be hard to find outside of the FAANG companies. Few companies deal with, have encountered, and/or will ever deal with the scaling challenges that FAANG companies face. These scaling challenges are so novel that landmark papers in distributed systems were coming out of Google, Amazon, and Meta for years due to the unique challenges they faced handling all the data they were processing. While the average Big Tech software engineer probably won’t deal with completely novel scaling problems, many will gain exposure and hands-on experience in how to scale something efficiently. (Note: experiences may vary of course 🙂, it’s really hard to generalize these things!)

Downsides include feeling like a “cog in the machine”, dealing with bureaucracy, potentially not getting a “full-stack experience”, and a relatively slower promotion rate (on average). Companies so large can’t be as personable as they once were and more processes are in place for things, which means shipping inevitably will take longer than at a startup, per say.

Startups and midsize companies, though, have pros that Big Tech doesn’t have. For example, promotions and career growth can happen at a much faster rate at smaller companies, due to the fact that you will probably have more ownership over larger scoped projects early on. You also wear so many different hats that if you want to be successful, you cannot help but learn to be a product-minded engineer. This kind of experience compounds very fast, and if you’re lucky with a very fast growing company, your career rockets forward with the growth of the company. This is how you will sometimes see Directors at Big Tech who are only 30 years old.

Downsides include not having anything to show for your work if your startup fails and illiquid compensation that may never materialize. As you can see, you take on more of a financial risk for a chance at higher career growth by working for a startup. A midsize company that has reached product-market fit and has a track record of growth might be the sweet spot, where shares may be liquid through secondary markets, but there is enough scope and company growth available for one to “rocket-ship” their careers.

While this is a short summary of the pros and cons of the Big Tech vs startups debate, it is a personal choice to everyone. There are so many factors that must be taken into account, and the “right choice” you might take at the time, might feel like the wrong choice to you in retrospect.