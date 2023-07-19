Meta seems to be all in on open-source AI. They released Llama 2, which features some impressive benchmarks compared to other open source language models.

Why does Meta keep releasing open-source models? What is their incentive?

To attract and retain top AI talent. By releasing open-source models, Meta is able to show potential employees that they are a leader in AI. This can help Meta to attract the best and brightest minds in the industry. On a personal note, I know quite a few extremely smart people from my research lab at UC Berkeley that went on to work for Meta as researchers. They still work there, so Meta must be doing something right (or maybe it’s just high compensation).

To build goodwill among developers. By releasing open-source models, Meta wins over “hackers,” or those who like being on the cutting edge of new technologies. This can help Meta to build goodwill among developers, which is somewhat related to hiring the “best talent.” They do have an uphill battle in terms of reputation, but it’s possible these kinds of moves can help change the minds of some. Plus, Meta already has some open-source winners in its lifeblood, including React and PyTorch.

To reduce the moat of competitors. Companies like Google and OpenAI have private models, but an open-source model can take away users and attention from them. And we all know how invested Meta is in the game of attention, as advertising is their core business after all.

To receive feedback and improve its models. Thanks to Llama’s release and subsequent leaks, we saw developers quickly get to work in getting Llama to work locally on various devices, fine tune it, and more. This kind of work and feedback can be used to improve their models and make them more useful for a wider range of applications. Meta probably will reap the benefits of this by implementing LLM-powered features in Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and more. An open-source model that can run on-device is extremely useful for their VR devices, reducing user experience degradation through network latencies.

To accelerate the development of AI. In general, a rising tide lifts all boats. Meta doesn’t have much to gain by having the absolute “best” AI model. AI enhances products, but AI in itself isn’t really a product. By releasing open-source models, Meta is able to accelerate the development of AI by making it easier for developers to build on top of Meta's work. This can lead to the development of new and innovative AI applications that would not be possible without Meta's open-source models. Meta is great at seeing shifts in tech trends and implementing them into their own products. Snapchat Stories led to Instagram Stories. TikTok led to Instagram Reels. Twitter missteps led to Threads (though this story is still being written). Any leaps that AI makes in improving the user experience and attention economy will inevitably be copied by Meta in their products. That’s to say, as other products get better, so do Meta’s.



The juxtaposition between Meta’s public reputation as an “evil, non-transparent data collecting agency” and their commitment to open-source development tools, like React, Llama, and PyTorch, is certainly interesting. As described above, this does play out as not just a strategic business move, but also a marketing move too.

Some interesting notes about the model: