Apple didn’t mention the word “AI” once during WWDC 2023, unlike some other big tech companies at their annual events.

For all we know, Apple’s company dictionary probably uses “AI” internally to refer to the “Apple iPhone”.

But Apple’s AI strategy has been in play for years. It’s calculated and not only fits into the Apple ecosystem, but enhances it greatly.

There are three parts to Apple’s AI strategy.

1. Don’t use the word AI.

The reason Apple doesn’t use the word AI because they don’t fall for hype trains. They create hype trains.

The Vision Pro is not a VR device, it’s a spatial computing device.

Falling into hype trains allows Apple to be at the mercy of the industry and of the train itself. If the train falls off the tracks and is replaced by another one, so is Apple’s product.

Apple has a history of creating hype trains so that they lead, everyone else follows. After the AirPods came out, suddenly every other company had the brilliant idea of wireless, in-ear headphones with a nifty charging case.

That’s also the reason they didn’t mention the word AI once in their annual WWDC. That’s the reason they didn’t mention the word AI once at their annual event. They did however mention “machine learning”, which is exactly what AI is and the preferred way Apple seems to refer to any of their “AI” milestones.

2. AI is not a product in itself

There aren’t going to be any Apple products centered around AI like ChatGPT is. ChatGPT is a special case where AI is the product, but most products that are “just AI” aren’t really sustainable or defensible against incumbents.

Rather, Apple will use AI to enhance features of their products.

Think about an Apple iPhone as butter chicken - it's so good already. Adding a camera or removing a port nets them new record sales every year. Why mess with what works?

But now, think about this. Let's add more butter and you might not know this, but also add SUGAR too, and suddenly this butter chicken is just mind blowing. Add some naan, some spices, and, oh man, it’s over… Wait, what was I talking about here? Oh yeah, Apple.

Think about AI as the added butter and sugar - it enhances the end product greatly, but it’s not the meat of the actual dish. You still need the chicken, the actual iPhone itself, which is doing the heavy lifting of the user experience.

Apple is known for their elite user experience, but generalized LLMs like ChatGPT and Bard are riddled with incorrect outputs and hallucinations.

Tim Cook said in a conference call in May 2023 that Apple will be adding AI to more of its products, he said, but on a “very thoughtful basis.”

That doesn’t mean they aren’t working on AI applications.

Internally, they’ve created Ajax, a framework to create large language models.

Ajax has been used to develop a ChatGPT-like chatbot internally. Apple employees say the company’s tool essentially replicates Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI, and doesn’t include any novel features or technology. The system is accessible as a web application and has a stripped-down design not meant for public consumption.

Apple employees are using it to assist with product prototyping, answer questions they have, and summarize text.

We also know that Apple is planning a new health coaching service codenamed Quartz that relies on data from an Apple Watch and uses AI to personalize plans.

However, leadership at the company have overall signaled that they wants to be conservative about AI.

They want to refine the user experience first before it goes public.

Furthermore, Apple has been posting jobs for Generative AI engineers for various teams, like the Vision Pro and Siri.

Apple has released a few AI-related products to the public, which give us hints on what the core of Apple’s AI strategy probably will be.

For example, Apple recently previewed iOS 17’s Personal Voice, which is a voice model that replicates your voice on-device with a few audio samples. People will totally use this for health reasons, like it was marketed.

WWDC gave us more hints with new intelligence and personalization upgrades for various products, like AirPods and the keyboard on the iPhone, which I’ll be delving into later in the video.

This shows us that until AI is at a point where it’s high quality enough to be deployed into their products, Apple will keep it internal and keep experimenting.

All of this leads us to the third, and main, step of Apple’s AI strategy:

3. Local Models.

Local models are machine learning models that run on-device. Apple has made it clear that this is the route they are going and it fits SO well with their ecosystem.

In case you’re not familiar with what “local models” are: Current popular AI models like GPT-4 are hosted by OpenAI on their servers. You send them a request with a message and they respond back with a message. Each request requires internet access and a little bit of money. However, a local model runs on your own device. It’s much smaller than GPT, but it requires no internet access and it’s free, all it costs is some battery power.

Apple refers to local models as “on-device machine learning” because, well, that’s exactly what it is.

Local models are Apple’s secret sauce for two reasons:

3a. Privacy for you

Apple’s been on the push for “privacy” as a brand for years, and it has worked amazingly for them. Local models are, of course, private because they run on your device.

Apple’s local models will be (and already are) small and specialized. Because it's not about the size of the model, it's how you use it.

For example, GPT-4 seems like it’s all-knowing and all-seeing. But it’s not just one model, it’s actually a collection of 8 smaller models that are really good at specific tasks.

These local models will be trained for one purpose and be extremely good at that one thing. If they want better search in Photos, they’ll have a model extremely good at that. If they want something that summarizes and compiles proper entries in their new Journal app, they’ll have a trained model for that.

Since it runs on the user’s device, it makes you, as a user, happy because it's private. It makes Apple happy because it’s free for them once it's on the device. There are no server costs. Yum.

3b. Data for Apple

The second reason Apple benefits from using local, on-device models is data for Apple.

While Apple loves the privacy branding, it’s not just for the good of the consumer. Apple reaps the benefits not just through brand loyalty and consumer goodwill, but also through having a stranglehold on user data. All the data on your iPhone, your Watch, your MacBook can be and is collected in specialized ways but it’s de-identified and private. But nobody else has access to this valuable data. The reason it’s so valuable is because you’re using your devices for hours per day - it knows where you are, what apps you use, what you’re thinking, when you’re sleeping, and more. If you’ have an iPhone, MacBook, and Apple Watch (like I do), then you literally are in proximity of an Apple device 24 hours a day! Other companies would kill for this data, but Apple has it and they sure are taking advantage of it.

For example, Apple’s ad business has boomed over the past few years, and their privacy policy on App Store ads says that they’ll personalize ads for you based on your activity on your phone, BUT some of this personalization will be done locally, on-device:

When selecting which ad to display from multiple ads for which you are eligible, we may use some of the above-mentioned information, as well as your App Store searches and browsing activity, to determine which ad is likely to be most relevant to you. App Store browsing activity includes the content and apps you tap and view while browsing the App Store. This information is aggregated across users so that it does not identify you. We may also use local, on-device processing to select which ad to display, using information stored on your device, such as the apps you frequently open. Source

Local processing is already in their playbook. So it only makes sense that local models will be too.

Now, you might be thinking, local models are great, but how the hell will they actually perform on my device? My laptop is brought to its knees with 10 tabs of Chrome. While we have already seen models like Meta’s LLaMa and OpenAI’s Whisper TTS model run on MacBooks and iPhones locally, performance isn’t that great.

However, Chef Tim Cook came prepared. Apple builds their own chips. The M1 and M2 chips crunch through applications like they're bulking and behind on calories for the day. They are specially made by Apple for Apple. These M1 and M2 chips come with Neural cores, which, I quote, are “dedicated to the acceleration of artificial intelligence operations and machine learning tasks.”

But chips alone are bland. That’s why local AI models are the salsa. The software of local models will be optimized to take advantage of Apple’s chip architecture.

A core example is Apple talking about improving their keyboard intelligence in iOS 17 using these local models for Autocorrect and dictation.:

Autocorrect is powered by on-device machine learning, and over the years we’ve continued to advance these models. The keyboard now leverages a transformer language model, which is state-of-the-art for word prediction, making Autocorrect more accurate than ever. And with the power of Apple silicon, iPhone can run this model every time you tap a key. Source

Local models can also be immensely useful for things like search and autocomplete.

There will even be APIs offered to developers, which would be awesome for offline apps and might help us get rid of some pesky subscriptions.. who am I kidding. Devs love recurring revenue.

But seriously, WWDC gave us a sneak peek at this too, where they mentioned the personalized Suggestions API, which allows for a series of suggestions based on other user data, such as locations or photos

And for developers, Suggestions will be available as an API so they can be used in their apps too. Some suggestions are personalized and some are reflection prompts. Source

But the real focus here should be the assistant in the room: Siri.

Siri is certified garbage. AI should be taking Siri’s job first. These kinds of models are PERFECT to help make Siri actually useful, an actual AI assistant.

Siri still sucks because it was built differently back then, back when LLMs weren’t as great as they are today.

Siri actually does use machine learning for voice recognition already, using an on-device Deep Neural Network (DNN) for “Hey, Siri”. For speech recognition, it uses other machine learning models. However, the performance is subpar, mostly because these models cannot harness the “creativity” that generative AI models can. (Thanks to John Crickett for mentioning this in the comments.)

Local generative AI models, like large language models, are perfect for a use case like Siri. Apple is reportedly working on a Siri replacement using LLMs.

That concludes Apple’s AI strategy. While we have the menu, we don’t know when this food will actually reach our table.

I have no idea. So, all we can do is sit at the kitchen table and just wait for Head Cook Tim to well.. cook.

