When I learned to code, I didn’t know it, but my brain changed in a fundamental manner.

While programming improved my life from a career and financial perspective, it also improved my life from a cognitive health perspective.

The latest neuroscience and cognitive science research I delve into expose the positive effects on the brain.

Before we start, I want to note:

Throughout this entire article, a “programmer brain” is defined as someone who has learned to code, not necessarily a full-time programmer.

1. Programming is “both-brained”

The brain has two halves.

The left half of the brain is logical: logic, facts, language, and math.

The right half of the brain is creative: imagination, feelings, spatial thinking, image processing, and intuition.

Which side do you think programming activates?

I’m writing about the science of the brain. What side is that supposed to work?

It actually activates both sides of the brain, with an emphasis on the logical half (left side).

But here’s something interesting, within the left side of the brain, it does not only activate the “math center” of the brain. Rather, it also activates the “language center”.

I guess that’s why we call them “programming languages”.

Am I considered a polyglot now?

Learning and using programming languages is not pure language processing. Instead, such a skill triggers the general-purpose multiple demand network, which is used for complex cognitive processes, like solving math problems or crossword puzzles.

Although reading computer code activates the multiple demand network, it appears to rely more on different parts of the network than math or logic problems do, suggesting that coding does not precisely replicate the cognitive demands of math either.

2. Programming has transfer effects to other skills

Since programming activates the whole brain, studies found that programming has transfer effects to other skills, like creativity and language learning.

Coding is like a compound movement for the brain. It works many “muscles” of the big kahuna in your head and makes them all stronger. So you might find that your creativity better indirectly just through learning to code, though it’s not really quantifiable (as the study says).

Literacy got barely worse from learning to code? Uh.. I guess we have LLMs now to replace that. Just kidding. It’s not statistically significant.

Another indirect effect of learning to code is psychological confidence.

Since programming has a high learning curve, there is a struggle to get past until you feel programming “click” in your brain.

Once you get over the hump, you feel more confident with your cognitive abilities.

Pretty accurate if you ask me. My ego went through the roof when I finally felt competent in C++. No more stacks overflowing on my watch!

A fun fact: LLMs like ChatGPT and Bard are based on neural networks, which are supposed to be modeled after the brain.

If they get trained at writing, they get better at writing. If they get trained on math, they get better at math. If they get trained on code, they get better at everything.

The gap between human and machine decreases.

3. Programmers have more efficient brains

Since machines are made to increase efficiency, it only makes sense that programmer brains are also more efficient.

One 2020 study compared programmer (learned to code) and non-programmer brains (never touched code) and had participants do 3 inductive reasoning tasks: numerical, verbal, and figural.

Inductive reasoning is a method of drawing conclusions by going from the specific to the general.

For example, your coworker is sitting at her computer. She has a stern look on her face, looks frustrated, and occasionally puts her head in her hands, muttering something about “stack overflow”, you can induce the “general conclusion” that she is unfortunately writing a C++ program.

Coming to that “conclusion” is called inductive reasoning.

Out of the 3 numerical, verbal, and figural tests, each person had to do a low, medium, and high difficulty task - for a total of 9 tasks. Programmers and non-programmers actually performed the same at all of them.

Except for one: low-difficulty figural inductive reasoning.

Google tells me that “Figural reasoning, or abstract reasoning, is the ability to draw conclusions based on information presented in symbols or matrices. On a figural reasoning test, you might be asked to identify a missing item or diagram that completes a pattern of logic.”

Some examples of abstract reasoning include recognizing patterns in shapes, understanding the relationship between distance and time, and… formulating theories about the nature of human existence. Wait, what?

Anyways, here’s the test the researchers gave.

The answer is C. I guessed B. There goes my confirmation bias from writing this entire article.

At low difficulty figural reasoning tasks, programmer brain activation is much lower, presumably because they don’t need to recruit as many neural pathways.

While this was only one study - therefore take this with a grain of salt - this does give us a clue that programmers are potentially more efficient at pattern-matching.

Or are we just lazy? 😎

4. Programming leads to better brain health

Lastly, programming leads to better brain health. When you’re using your brain, you keep it active and trained. Because if you don’t use it, you lose it. And it’s much harder to un-lose something as you get older, like your sanity.

Students with computer programming experiences “scored about 16 percentile points higher on various cognitive ability tests than did students who did not have programming experiences.”

Research shows that cognitive activities like crossword puzzles and reading decrease the risk of dementia in elderly people.

Conclusion

For me, programming is fun and satisfying, and at times, difficult. If you’re lucky enough to get past the initial hump of programming to the point where it scratches that itch in your brain, research shows that it has positive effects for that big lump of gray matter in your skull.

But if you haven’t ever programmed before, hopefully this inspires you to learn to program a bit, if only for a healthier brain.

Unfortunately, however, research shows that if you’ve been coding in JavaScript or C++ during your professional career, your head cabbage is actually deteriorating at a faster rate than most. Someone has to do the dirty work though. ¯\(ツ)/¯