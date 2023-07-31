A recent post went viral called The Fall of Stack Overflow, detailing how it’s traffic has dropped 35-50% over the last year and a half.

The most obvious answer is AI, because ChatGPT is extremely useful as a coding companion. Yet, my dear developer, that is not completely true.

If we look closely, the most drastic drop starts around April of 2022, while ChatGPT came out 7 months later in November. While we do see drops every summer (school breaks) and winter (workplace vacations), this drop in April 2022 is sustained and only getting worse.

A free fall started in April 2022.

What I’m seeing here is a permanent drop which means… AI has replaced developers for good.

Just kidding, the answer is actually that much of this drop has been years in the making, some self-inflicted by Stack Overflow itself.

There are 4 reasons that explain the slow decline of Stack Overflow.

1. The Google Analytics Change

The first reason is actually the quickest reason. Stack Overflow hasn’t actually lost 50% of its traffic, its more like 35%. In May 2022, Google Analytics changed how a cookie was stored due to privacy laws, leading to a reported 15% loss in traffic. The link above has an update clearing this up.

2. Stack Overflow is hostile to its users

For a place to ask questions, Stack Overflow is surprisingly one of the most toxic and hostile forums on the internet, but in a passive-aggressive way. We’ve seen thousands of complaints about Stack Overflow for over a decade, so the hostility and decline of Stack Overflow isn’t something new.

There are hundreds of Reddit posts about Stack Overflow’s hostility.

People have been talking about the “Decline of Stack Overflow” for almost a decade now.

But it seems to have finally stuck.

This was from 14 YEARS ago! 2009! The site its linking too doesn’t even exist anymore.

Often, if you try to ask a question on Stack Overflow, it’ll get marked as a duplicate with a link to a question that is absolutely not a duplicate. Or the duplicate will be to a question that was never answered.

Other times, valid questions will get downvoted.

If you try to answer, you get downvoted.

If you try to post a comment.. wait, you can’t! Because you don’t have enough karma.

For a community that is so gate-kept through imaginary Internet points, there is an incredible amount of disrespect on the forums not through just voting, but also through people commenting, such as people passive-aggressively calling you dumb.

A common occurrence.

While a study by Stack Overflow in 2018 showed that about 7% of Stack Overflow comments are unwelcoming, that’s actually enough to scare a developer away from contributing.

A prevalence between 5% and 10% can have a big impact on a community. Let’s sketch out a back-of-the-napkin estimate. If a typical developer visits Stack Overflow once or twice a week to solve a problem, the question they visit has an answer, and each post (question and answer) has two comments (keep in mind that comments are more visible to visitors than answers), we would conservatively estimate that a developer visiting Stack Overflow would see 1 to 3 condescending, unwelcoming comments every single month of their coding lives. Will one unwelcoming comment a month drive everyone away? Clearly not, as Stack Overflow still works for many. But it will convince some that it’s not worth it to contribute here, and the next month’s comment will convince a few more, and so on. And this only considers the readers of these comments; those who the comments are directed at will naturally feel more dramatic effects. Source

This makes the site essentially read-only for a majority of programmers. Instead, you head over to Reddit where the programming community is much nicer.

Or now, you can even go to ChatGPT, where it’ll give you a confidently wrong answer that looks so correct that you’ll spend another 7 hours debugging why your code doesn’t work.

3. Google Search ranks Stack Overflow lower now.

Stack Overflow’s results have also fallen in Google, both literally in a numerical sense (no longer always the 1st result) and in a “digital real estate” sense (sometimes its not even on the screen).

Let’s do a little experiment, shall we? Let’s take 3 of the most popular programming questions and ask Google in an incognito window.

Note: Results may vary obviously. A personalized Google search may return Stack Overflow first more or less often, depending on your activity.

Test 1/3: “How do I center a div?”

Stack Overflow is ranked third here, but more than halfway down the page for me on a standard 27” monitor.

Stack Overflow is ranked third here.

Test 2/3: “What does yield do in Python?”

This is the 5th highest ranked question on Stack Overflow.

Stack Overflow is ranked 4th here, but I don’t even need to click because the featured snippet answers it for me.

If I didn’t have a vertical monitor, I’d have to… scroll.

Test 3/3: “How do I undo local git commits?”

This is the 2nd highest ranked question on Stack Overflow.

Here’s the problem:

Google has featured snippets, which can answer some of the most common questions without a click needed.

Other times, Stack Overflow isn’t even in the top 2, or even the top 5 links on the page.

Featured snippets, related questions, and YouTube videos also get added in, which commonly pushes Stack Overflow even lower on the screen.

Demoted halfway down the screen due to featured snippets and related questions.

The data shows that the #1 result in Google gets 27.6% of all clicks and the top 3 results get almost 55% of all the clicks.

If you’re not in the top 3 results.. traffic drops exponentially.

4. AI is having an effect

Finally, the obvious answer, AI. ChatGPT is actually notoriously good for coding. I don’t even use it for anything else at this point.

AI did accelerate its fall, looking at the steep decline since Nov 30, 2022.

ChatGPT was released on November 30, 2022.

Is this fair? Not really. Stack Overflow provided all this data for free, maintained this site for decades, and then OpenAI comes along, scrapes it, and trains their models on it. Regardless of how you feel about Stack Overflow’s users and moderators, running a site like that is not cheap.

This can be a problem in the future. With less questions being asked and answered online, there’s less data for AI to train on. And how will AI get better if there’s less human data? So if everyone turns to using ChatGPT to try to debug their obscure React 18 or C++21 problem, then when C++72 or React 37 comes out, we may be a little screwed.

And it’s not going to be easy for future data scrapers either. Companies, like Reddit and Twitter (X?) are wisening up to AI data scrapers by starting to charge for their API.

But, it makes sense why programmers prefer AI over Stack Overflow.

AI is fast - you don’t need to wait for your question to be answered.

AI is nice - you don’t need to wait for your question to be marked as duplicate.

And AI follows up with you politely - you won’t get called dumb for asking your question or posting follow-up comments.

But remember - a lot of times, AI is wrong. However, AI is just a tool, not a replacement.

The Future

Stack Overflow’s decline may just continue, especially with Google’s Search Labs in beta. Now you really don’t need to click or even read. Just search and copy.

Stack Overflow was actually right under this, but.. one less click + a nifty copy button? As much as I want SO to survive… this is really neat.

In response to the narratives of decline. Stack Overflow released OverflowAI.

And I got to try it - here’s a sneak peek.